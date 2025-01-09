First Lady Justice delivers final remarks, recognizes United Way of Central West Virginia President Margaret O’Neal with Rhododendron Award

The First Lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, this award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others. “I am shocked, amazed, and so appreciative,” Margaret O’Neal, President of United Way of Central West Virginia, said. “I started out working in Raleigh County and have known the Governor and First Lady for quite some time—they have always cared deeply about kids. It has been such an honor to walk alongside Shawn Ball, who doesn’t just say he’s going to do something—he actually does it. Together with the Governor and First Lady, they have changed the lives of West Virginia children for the better.” O’Neal has spent decades making a difference in West Virginia. After a career in healthcare, she transitioned to radio at WJLS in Beckley, where she became involved with Hospice of Southern West Virginia. There, she helped raise nearly $3 million to build the Bowers Hospice House. In 2008, O’Neal joined the United Way of Southern West Virginia, where she expanded the organization’s impact on the community. In 2017, she became President of United Way of Central West Virginia, relocating her family to Charleston to continue her mission of service.

