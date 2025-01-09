AdventureWomen Launches 2026 Trip Line-Up with $250 Early Booking Discount AND a Redesigned Website with Online Booking

AdventureWomen is offering a new trip focusing on the Slow Food Movement in Italy.

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdventureWomen , named a Travel + Leisure Best Tour Operator in 2024, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated 2026 line-up of trips alongside a brand-new website featuring convenient online booking. Guests who book a 2026 adventure before February 18 will receive a $250 early booking discount.The 2026 trip calendar is brimming with over a dozen all-new adventures designed to inspire, challenge, and delight. Among the unforgettable experiences awaiting guests:Witnessing the total solar eclipse in the stunning landscapes of IcelandConquering Um Ad Dami , Jordan’s highest peak, on a thrilling trekSavoring the Slow Food Movement ( https://tinyurl.com/32p8yndd ) while unwinding in a private luxury villa nestled in Italy’s picturesque Piedmont regionOther standout trips include a wildlife safari in South Africa( https://tinyurl.com/3sf2ewvs ), a breathtaking rail journey through the Canadian Rockies( https://tinyurl.com/yz59ppn7 ), iconic hikes and sights in Australia( https://tinyurl.com/yc2ywjs4 ), and an Andean odyssey spanning Colombia and Ecuador( https://tinyurl.com/53r4mctd ).“We’re incredibly excited about our new trip offerings,” says Paige Davis, President of AdventureWomen. “Many of these destinations have been on our guests’ wish lists for years, such as trekking through the Bernese Alps ( https://tinyurl.com/3wamv2cf ). Some trips, like France by barge( https://tinyurl.com/4czkfb4v ), are reimagined classics, while others, like our Alaska adventure exploring the remote Kenai Peninsula’s backcountry, are bold new ideas we know will surprise and delight.”As part of this exciting chapter, AdventureWomen has also debuted a redesigned website( https://tinyurl.com/5h4churr ), launched in December 2024, to make booking the next adventure as seamless as possible.“This upgrade was a long time coming,” Davis remarks. “We know that inspiration strikes at all hours — whether it’s late at night, over a weekend, or in a stolen moment of daydreaming. Our new website allows guests to book their dream trips anytime, anywhere.”About UsSince 1982, AdventureWomen has been proudly women-owned and operated, curating dynamic journeys filled with empowerment, discovery, and camaraderie. Each trip features authentic, meaningful interactions with local women, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding. From scaling mountains to forging friendships, AdventureWomen’s global trips create a sense of connection that transcends borders.In 2024, AdventureWomen earned accolades as one of Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite Tour Operators and Newsweek Readers’ Best Women’s Travel Clubs.For more information, call 1-800-804-8686, visit www.adventurewomen.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.The enhanced platform simplifies travel planning by enabling guests to browse trips, select room preferences, and secure their spot with a deposit — all in just a few clicks. The process is designed to be as smooth and enjoyable as the journeys themselves.

