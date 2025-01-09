BIOSTAR and DEEPX to Showcase Advanced Edge AI Solutions at CES 2025

SEAMLESS AND SCALABLE EDGE AI APPLICATIONS WITH BIOSTAR EDGE AI PLATFORM AND DEEPX AI SEMICONDUCTORS

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of Edge AI embedded computers, IPC solutions motherboards, graphics cards, and PC peripherals, is excited to announce x86 Edge AI platform showcase at CES 2025. Scheduled to take place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, BIOSTAR, in partnership with DEEPX, an AI semiconductor company from South Korea, will showcase cutting-edge x86 Edge AI solutions at DEEPX's booth (#9045) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.DEEPX is a pioneering company in on-device AI. It develops advanced AI semiconductors that optimize performance, reduce power consumption, and enhance cost efficiency across various industries, including smart camera modules, smart mobility, smart factories, consumer electronics, smart cities, surveillance systems, and AI servers. Building upon their successful collaborations, BIOSTAR and DEEPX set to unveil their latest joint innovations at CES 2025, further enhancing their prominence in the industrial computing ecosystem.This strategic collaboration integrates BIOSTAR's AMD B650 motherboards and storage device with DEEPX's advanced AI accelerators—the DX-H1 PCIe x16 (Bifurcation x4x4x4x4) and DX-M1 (M.2) modules—operating on a Linux platform. The real-time demonstration will feature state-of-the-art object detection, highlighting the seamless integration and scalability of their combined technologies in Edge AI applications.\By integrating BIOSTAR's x86 based edge AI platforms with DEEPX's advanced AI capabilities, this partnership establishes a new benchmark for AI computing industry, highlighting BIOSTAR's pivotal role in shaping the future of Edge AI technology. As DEEPX becomes synonymous with cutting-edge AI NPU technology, BIOSTAR's collaboration with such an industry leader enhances its reputation as an innovative and reliable partner in the AI edge computing industry.Attendees of CES 2025 are invited to visit DEEPX's booth (#9045) in the North Hall of the LVCC to experience firsthand the integrated solutions and explore the advancements propelling the AI industry forward.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ https://twitter.com/BIOSTAR_Global Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

