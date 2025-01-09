VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2006088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:

December 3 rd , 2024 / 2100 hours

, 2024 / 2100 hours Various dates and times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION:

Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault

Voyeurism

Soliciting Prostitution

Attempted Obstruction of Justice

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

ACCUSED: Jonathan Rau

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 4th, 2024, the Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Randolph. After an extensive investigation, Jonathan Rau was arrest on January 8th, 2025, for the above offenses and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Rau was held without bail and will appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 9th, 2025, at 1230 hours. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 9th, 2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

