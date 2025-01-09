Submit Release
VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2006088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang 

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:

  • December 3rd, 2024 / 2100 hours

  • Various dates and times

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, Vermont

 

VIOLATION:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault

  • Sexual Assault

  • Voyeurism

  • Soliciting Prostitution

  • Attempted Obstruction of Justice

  • Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Rau                                  

AGE:  40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 4th, 2024, the Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Randolph. After an extensive investigation, Jonathan Rau was arrest on January 8th, 2025, for the above offenses and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Rau was held without bail and will appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 9th, 2025, at 1230 hours. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 9th, 2025 / 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

