VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2006088
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:
- December 3rd, 2024 / 2100 hours
- Various dates and times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Sexual Assault
- Voyeurism
- Soliciting Prostitution
- Attempted Obstruction of Justice
- Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
ACCUSED: Jonathan Rau
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 4th, 2024, the Vermont State Police in Royalton received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Randolph. After an extensive investigation, Jonathan Rau was arrest on January 8th, 2025, for the above offenses and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Rau was held without bail and will appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 9th, 2025, at 1230 hours. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 9th, 2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
