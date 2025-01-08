Arizona State Troopers Seize Over 550 Pounds of Cocaine in Traffic Stop on Interstate 40

On Monday, January 6, 2025, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Volvo tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 40 in Holbrook for civil traffic violations.

During the traffic stop and resulting commercial motor vehicle inspection, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the truck and trailer revealed 553.8 pounds of cocaine concealed within a produce load.

Further investigation revealed the drugs were being smuggled from the cities of Salinas and Los Angeles, California, to Canada.

The driver, 31-year-old Amarjeet Singh Matharu, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is between approximately $16.6 million and $22.1 million.

AZDPS remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners at all levels to dismantle drug trafficking operations and disrupt the flow of illegal drugs within our communities.