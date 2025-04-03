AZDPS Highway Patrol State Trooper Injured in Collision on Interstate 10 in Buckeye

--Update: Thursday, April 3, 2025--

The injured trooper was released from the hospital on Wednesday night and is recuperating at home.

The driver of the Dodge Ram has been identified as Andrii Mykhailivk of Brooklyn, New York.

This investigation is ongoing.

--Preliminary Information: Wednesday, April 2, 2025--

At approximately 7:30 p.m. today, April 2, 2025, an AZDPS Highway Patrol State Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of westbound Interstate 10 in the area of milepost 117 in Buckeye. The trooper was finishing paperwork from a non-injury collision report he had just taken and was parked approximately 20 feet off the highway on the dirt shoulder. A white Dodge Ram 3500 truck, towing a vehicle trailer with three vehicles on board, traveled off right and off the highway and collided with the trooper’s vehicle at a significant speed. As a result of the collision, the trooper’s vehicle was pushed further off right approximately 60 feet.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with possible head injuries and is currently being evaluated to determine the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was the only occupant of the at-fault vehicle and was uninjured; however, the driver has been arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being processed for DUI and related felony charges.