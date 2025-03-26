AZDPS and Cochise County Sheriff's Office Announce Initial Success of 'Operation Desert Guardian’

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are happy to announce the initial success of Operation Desert Guardian, a targeted enforcement detail aimed at disrupting illicit drug transportation and criminal activity within Cochise County. This operation reflects the unwavering commitment of both agencies to safeguard the community and hold criminals accountable.

During the course of Operation Desert Guardian, state troopers and deputies conducted 114 traffic stops, resulting in nine misdemeanor arrests and three felony arrests. Additionally, the operation led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles and the seizure of 4.5 grams of methamphetamine. These results highlight the effectiveness of collaborative law enforcement efforts in combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

"The success of Operation Desert Guardian is a testament to the power of partnership in law enforcement," said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the AZDPS. "By working closely with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, we have made significant strides in disrupting the flow of dangerous drugs and ensuring the safety of our communities. Our commitment to this mission remains unwavering."

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels expressed his pride in the collaborative efforts, stating, "The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with our state in the prevention and enforcement of those that serve to transport, distribute, and sell illicit drugs within our communities. It is no secret that the transnational criminal cartels are exploiting our country by producing and sending these deadly drugs into our country that kill thousands of Americans every year. This complimentary effort by law enforcement and our state to combat these criminals is long overdue. I am proud to be an active partner regarding the 'War on Drugs' and identify, arrest, and prosecute those criminals that intentionally harm our citizens."

The success of Operation Desert Guardian thus far underscores the importance of continued partnerships between state and local law enforcement agencies. Both AZDPS and CCSO remain committed to enhancing public safety through proactive enforcement efforts and community engagement.

For more information about this operation or to report suspicious activity, please contact the AZDPS or CCSO.