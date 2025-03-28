Newest S.T.A.R. Students Learn How STEM Principles Apply to Public Safety Careers

Congratulations to our newest S.T.A.R students!

The fourth session of the AZDPS STEM Training and Application in Real World Public Safety (S.T.A.R.) program was held March 17-20, 2025, in and around AZDPS Headquarters in Phoenix. During this session, the department welcomed 15 students from high schools across Arizona.

The S.T.A.R. program was designed for high school students from ages 16 through 18, and aims to offer valuable, hands-on experience and educational opportunities that support professional growth in the public safety field.

Through the integration of STEM principles—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—the program sparks interest in STEM disciplines and demonstrates how these principles are relevant to careers in public safety.

During the program, students observed demonstrations of the following:

Traffic stops

Crash investigations

Motorcycle troopers

Canine troopers

Crime scene processing

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operations

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

Hazmat

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology

Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC) tour

Operational Communications

Aviation operations

IT coding application

Metro booking

Biometrics

Students also enjoyed hands-on training with activities like fingerprinting, a practical coding workshop, crash reconstruction, and mock crime scenes. At the end of the program on Thursday, March 20, students received certificates of completion to recognize their participation.

Thank you to the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police, Arizona State Troopers Association, and the ACTIC for sponsoring lunches, and to all the units that shared their time and expertise and made this program possible.

Questions about the S.T.A.R. program or AZDPS internship opportunities? Please email [email protected] for more information!