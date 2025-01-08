Governor Abbott Names New General Counsel For Office Of The Governor

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today named Trevor Ezell as General Counsel to the Governor. James P. Sullivan, who began serving as General Counsel in November 2021, was appointed to the Supreme Court of Texas, Place 2, earlier this week. Ezell previously served as Deputy General Counsel under Sullivan.



“James Sullivan faithfully served the people of Texas with integrity throughout his time as my General Counsel, and I wish him the very best as he continues to serve our great state as a Texas Supreme Court Justice,” said Governor Abbott. “Trevor Ezell's experience practicing law at every level of state and federal government makes him the perfect fit to be our next General Counsel. As James’ Deputy, Trevor provided critical advice on some of the most consequential legal issues Texas has ever faced. I thank Trevor for taking on this responsibility, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we serve the great state of Texas.”



Trevor W. Ezell has served as Deputy General Counsel to the Governor since 2023. Before joining the Governor’s Office, Ezell litigated complex cases at every level of the state and federal judiciaries, both in private practice at Clement & Murphy in Washington, D.C., and in government service as an assistant attorney general for the State of Texas. He twice clerked for Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court of the United States. He also clerked for Judge Andrew Oldham on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and now-Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and previously taught as an adjunct professor at The University of Texas School of Law. He is a graduate of Stanford Law School and Kenyon College.