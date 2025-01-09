S2|DATA Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today

S2|DATA & eDiscovery Today to educate legal industry professionals on forensics, legacy data, information governance, and eDiscovery best practices & solutions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2|DATA , a global leader in eDiscovery, forensics, and legacy data access announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.The partnership enables S2|DATA and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal industry professionals on forensics, legacy data, information governance, and eDiscovery best practices and solutions.“We’re committed to bringing together uniquely skilled individuals who thrive on the challenge of transforming complexity into capability. Partnering with eDiscovery Today, one of the most respected voices in eDiscovery, reinforces our dedication to education, innovation, and collaboration,” said Michelle Kovitch, Chief Strategy Officer at S2|Data. “Together, we’ll empower our community to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital forensics and eDiscovery with insight, expertise, and the confidence to turn challenges into opportunities.”“Organizations today have data in so many locations and formats, including legacy systems” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the S2|DATA team to educate legal and eDiscovery professionals on solutions and best practices for governance and discovery of data sources from the past, present and future!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About S2|DATAS2|DATA’s innovative approach to eDiscovery, digital forensics, and legacy data access transforms the most complex data challenges into strategic advantages. By leveraging methodologies proven by decades of experience, as well as industry-leading software and our own proprietary technology, we solve problems our competitors believe are impossible. We serve organizations around the world from our offices in Atlanta, London, and Austin. Learn more at https://s2data.com/

