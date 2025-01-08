Submit Release
WEATHER ALERT: DPS Driver License Office Closures

AUSTIN – Certain Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license office locations are closed due to inclement weather on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Impacted customers are being notified, and their appointments will be honored at the customer’s convenience.

DPS DL Office Closures on Jan. 9, 2025

  • Flower Mound
  • Lewisville
  • Marlin

