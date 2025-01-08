WEATHER ALERT: DPS Driver License Office Closures

AUSTIN – Certain Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver license office locations are closed due to inclement weather on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Impacted customers are being notified, and their appointments will be honored at the customer’s convenience. DPS DL Office Closures on Jan. 9, 2025 Flower Mound

Lewisville

Marlin ### (HQ 2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.