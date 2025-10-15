DPS Deploys First in the Nation Drone Detection System

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the first law enforcement agency in the nation to deploy Airborne Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (ACUS) – a cutting-edge technology mounted on helicopters designed to detect and respond to drones that may pose a potential threat to public safety or emergency operations.

This significant advancement marks a major milestone in the future of aerial safety and threat mitigation, enhancing DPS’ ability to protect both its own personnel and the public during high-risk missions such as disaster response, border operations and criminal patrol flights.

“As drone use continues to evolve and expand across the country, so does the potential for these devices to be misused in ways that threaten public safety and law enforcement operations,” said Chief Pilot of DPS’ Aircraft Operations Division Stacy Holland. “Integrating ACUS into our aviation fleet gives us the ability to quickly detect, identify and avoid hostile or unauthorized drones — protecting our aircrews, ground personnel and the communities we serve.”

The new technology is currently installed on one DPS helicopter; it became fully operational in August. DPS Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs) underwent specialized training to operate the technology; they will be responsible for monitoring and interpreting the real-time data while in flight.

The ACUS provides drone detection while airborne and will alert the pilots, along with dispatch teams, in real-time of any threats in the area. The technology is so advanced, it will provide the precise geolocation of the drone and its operator.

This new system is strictly for detection and situational awareness purposes, and no direct enforcement or interdiction actions will be taken from the helicopter. Instead, the it provides pilots with crucial information to maintain safety and awareness in the skies.

By integrating this technology into its operations, DPS is taking a major step forward in ensuring the safety of aircrews, first responders and the communities we serve.

###(HQ 2025-107)