Increased Reward Paid for Captured Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with assistance from the Office of the Attorney General, has captured Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and October Featured Fugitive Dante Odom. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Dante Dewayne Odom, 52, was taken into custody on Oct. 9 at his workplace in Houston. Following up on a tip, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office located and arrested him. Odom was elevated to Featured Fugitive status this month, with the reward for information leading to his capture increasing to $4,000.

Odom had been wanted out of Harris Co. since June 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 1992, Odom was convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually following an incident with a 30-year-old female. He was subsequently sentenced to 12 years of confinement. Odom has also been convicted multiple times in the past for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Odom was last discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in March 2022. More information on Odom’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 54 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 22 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

### (HQ 2025-105)