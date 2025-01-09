Liquidware Celebrates Exceptional Growth and Innovation in 2024

New Integrations and Subscriptions of FlexApp Contribute to Landmark Year for Liquidware

ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidware, the leading provider of digital workspace management solutions that go beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX), proudly announces a year of remarkable achievements, innovation, and growth. In 2024, Liquidware experienced 39% year-over-year (YoY) growth in total bookings, fueled by the company’s unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer value. Notably, new subscription bookings experienced hyper growth, underscoring Liquidware’s successful transition to a subscription-based licensing model.Key Highlights of 2024:1. Microsoft Integration of FlexApp with Azure Virtual Desktop App attachMicrosoft integrated Liquidware’s FlexApp technology into Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) App attach, enhancing the application delivery capabilities of AVD. This integration enables IT teams to efficiently deliver applications to users from within the Microsoft Azure Control Plane.2. Citrix Integration of FlexApp with Citrix Web StudioCitrix integrated FlexApp with Citrix Web Studio, empowering administrators to deploy FlexApps directly from the Citrix management control plane to both Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CVAD) and Citrix DaaS workspaces. This integration streamlines application delivery and further reinforces FlexApp’s position as a leading solution for modern digital workspaces.3. FlexApp’s Record-Breaking GrowthFlexApp emerged as the fastest-growing product in Liquidware’s portfolio, achieving a remarkable 221% YoY growth in bookings. This performance highlights the product’s critical role in helping organizations modernize their application delivery strategies.4. Major FlexApp Release: Transitioning and Modernizing App DeliveryLiquidware introduced a significant FlexApp update in 2024, enabling the conversion of Microsoft App-V and Omnissa App Volumes packages to FlexApp containers. This release helps customers transition seamlessly from legacy platforms while modernizing application delivery for a future-ready workspace.5. Accelerated Shift to Subscription Revenue ModelOver 85% of Liquidware’s revenue is now Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reflecting the company’s strategic focus on subscription services. This transition yielded record-breaking results, including 104% YoY growth in new subscription bookings, providing Liquidware with a stable and predictable revenue stream while fostering deeper, more strategic relationships with customers and partners.6. Named to Gartner’s First-Ever Magic Quadrant for DEXLiquidware was named to Gartner’s inaugural Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX). This recognition underscores the innovation behind solutions like Stratusphere UX, which empowers organizations with end-to-end visibility into user experience metrics, and CommandCTRL, which provides real-time monitoring and swift remediation to optimize DEX for modern workforces.7. ISO Certifications for Information Security and PrivacyLiquidware earned ISO/IEC 27017 and ISO/IEC 27018 certifications in 2024, underscoring its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy for cloud services and customer data.8. Enterprise Customer Focus and Unwavering SupportLiquidware continued to prioritize enterprise clients, delivering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs. The company’s exceptional support team earned 100% customer satisfaction scores throughout the year, reflecting Liquidware’s dedication to helping customers succeed.A Transformational Year“2024 was a landmark year for Liquidware,” said Chris Akerberg, President and COO of Liquidware. “The extraordinary 39% growth in total bookings, along with the 104% increase in new subscription bookings and the 221% growth in FlexApp bookings, reflects our team’s dedication to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. These achievements, coupled with key integrations by Microsoft and Citrix and recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for DEX, position us for even greater success in 2025.”Looking Ahead to 2025As Liquidware enters 2025, it remains steadfast in its mission to advance digital workspace management solutions, enhance customer success, and lead the market with innovative offerings.About LiquidwareLiquidware solutions Go Beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX) by providing digital workspace solutions to more comprehensively manage end user computing for enterprises. The company’s solutions cover four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling digital workspaces across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, OmnissaHorizon, AmazonWorkSpaces, and DizzionFrame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn

