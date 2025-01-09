'At Home with the Jenners' Wins Special Achievement Award and Five Taste Award Nominations

At Home with the Jenners stars Cayley and Brandon Jenner.

UnchainedTV's original series, At Home with the Jenners, stars Cayley and Brandon Jenner.

This Special Achievement Honoree Award represents a significant milestone for plant-based advocacy.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV President

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The series has been honored with a prestigious Joie De Vivre Special Achievement Award and five nominations at the Taste Awards. Known as the Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle, the Taste Awards celebrate excellence in culinary and lifestyle programming.

.

Created for UnchainedTV and PBS by Emmy-winning producer Eamonn McCrystal of Inspired, the series welcomes viewers into the Jenners' Malibu home. Cayley and Brandon share their passion for plant-based cooking, preparing dishes with ingredients from their home garden while introducing audiences to their sanctuary of rescued chickens and other animals.

"This Special Achievement Honoree Award represents a significant milestone for plant-based advocacy," said UnchainedTV Founder and President Jane Velez-Mitchell. "Cayley and Brandon exemplify how the vegan lifestyle can be healthy, delicious, and joyful while promoting fitness and compassion."

The 16th annual Taste Awards recognized At Home with the Jenners with nominations in five categories:

- Best Reality Series

- Best Green or Organic Program, Series or Film

- Best Set Design

- Best Food Program, Television

- Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film, The Ale Gambini Award

The Taste Awards ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills on March 10th, 2025, celebrating excellence in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel and Lifestyle across television, online, streaming, and film platforms.

UnchainedTV stands as the world's leading streaming network dedicated to promoting a healthful, sustainable, and compassionate plant-based lifestyle. The platform features 2,000 vegan cooking shows, biographies, news broadcasts, and documentaries. For more information, visit: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.