Save-the-Date for Maine School Safety & Transportation Conference

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center for the first School Safety & Transportation Conference from March 10-12, 2025 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine.

This event will bring together educators, transportation professionals, safety experts, and policymakers to discuss and explore innovative strategies, best practices, and emerging technologies to improve school safety and transportation systems.

Why Attend?

Learn from leaders : Gain insights from keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions led by experts in school safety and transportation.

: Gain insights from keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions led by experts in school safety and transportation. Network with peers: Connect with professionals and stakeholders from across Maine to share challenges, solutions, and success stories.

Who Should Attend?

This conference is designed for:

School and district administrators

School board members

Facility directors

Transportation directors and staff

School support staff (e.g., counselors, social workers, nurses, office staff, etc.)

Staff and team leadership

Safety and security personnel, including school safety specialists

Law enforcement and administrators

School resource officers

Juvenile community corrections officers

First responders and local/county EMAs

Please be on the lookout for upcoming communication regarding registration, which opens in mid-January. The first 150 attendees to register will receive a scholarship for registration, meals, and lodging. More information, including a full agenda, speaker lineup, and travel information, is also coming soon.

Let’s work together to create a culture of care and safety in our schools, as well as more efficient transportation systems for our students. We look forward to seeing you in March of 2025!