EticaAG Introduces Industry’s First 10-Year Battery Fire Warranty for BESS Product Line

Revolutionizing Energy Storage Safety with Immersion-Cooled Lithium Battery Technology

With our 10-year Battery Fire Warranty, we are setting a new standard for reliability and peace of mind, allowing our customers to focus on harnessing the full potential of energy storage systems.” — Jaime Hidalgo, Founder, EticaAG

GREENSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, an Original Equipment Manufacturer and joint venture between AGI and Etica Battery, proudly announces the launch of the industry’s first 10-Year Battery Fire Warranty for its advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) product line . This warranty covers all BESS Product damage originated from a battery cell fire during its first 10 years of operation.EticaAG’s BESS solutions feature patented immersion cooling technology , a transformative approach that submerges lithium battery cells in a non-corrosive, environmentally safe, dielectric liquid. This innovative design eliminates fire risks by suppressing thermal runaway events and neutralizing fires to an individual cells, preventing thermal propagation entirely.Jaime Hidalgo, Founder of EticaAG stated:"With our 10-year Battery Fire Warranty, we are setting a new standard for reliability and peace of mind, allowing our customers to focus on harnessing the full potential of energy storage systems. By offering the first 10-year Battery Fire Warranty, we’re not just providing a product — we’re providing trust, accountability, and leadership in solving the energy storage challenges of today and tomorrow,"Advancing Energy Storage Safety and SustainabilityThe introduction of this warranty comes as part of EticaAG’s mission to revolutionize energy storage by addressing key industry challenges. With increasing demand for safe and scalable solutions, EticaAG’s immersion-cooled BESS products deliver unmatched performance and reliability for critical applications such as renewable energy integration, grid modernization, EV charging, and data center backup.Other Key Benefits of EticaAG’s BESS Product Line:1) Fireproof Design: Patented immersion cooling extinguishes thermal runaway and prevents fire spread.2) Longevity & Sustainability: Immersion technology extends battery lifespan by over 20% , reducing maintenance and replacement costs while minimizing environmental impact.3) U.S.-Based Manufacturing: Backed by Etica’s rich engineering legacy, EticaAG’s BESS products will be manufactured in the U.S. Q4 2025, meeting Buy America Act (BAA) requirements and ensuring compliance with national security standards.About EticaAGEticaAG is a joint venture between AssetGenie Inc. (AGI) and Etica Battery, Inc., combining a 20-year legacy of engineering and distribution expertise with cutting-edge immersion cooling technology to deliver the safest and most reliable battery energy storage systems. Headquartered in the U.S., EticaAG is driving innovation in energy storage to support grid modernization, sustainability, and energy independence.Learn more at: https://eticaag.com/

