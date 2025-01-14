D.A.W. Systems Strengthens Leadership to Advance Unified Prescription Approval Portal & Network for Veterinarians

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.A.W. Systems, Inc., a leader in veterinary prescription technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Issiah Owens as the company’s new Director of Animal Health Products. Issiah brings a wealth of expertise in operations, business development, and innovative strategies to his new role, positioning D.A.W. Systems to expand its impact and success in the veterinary and pharmacy industries.In his previous roles, including his tenure at PetMeds Pharmacy as a member of the executive leadership team and the Director of Pharmacy Operations, he spearheaded key initiatives that expanded PetMeds’ digital electronic prescribing portal, increasing its adoption to over 25,000 veterinary practices. He also led efforts to streamline prescription workflows through innovative technologies, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in handling high-volume requests. These achievements reflect his ability to deliver measurable results and transformative solutions across industries."D.A.W. Systems ( www.dawsystems.com ) has a legacy of transforming the human healthcare space with cutting-edge electronic prescribing solutions. As someone deeply committed to advancing care for animals, I am honored and energized to lead this new division and bring that same game-changing impact to the animal health industry. Veterinary practices are spending far too much time approving faxed prescription requests and D.A.W. Systems aims to solve that issue by creating a unified platform for practices to approve all outside prescription requests." said Issiah Owens, Director of Animal Health Products.This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the veterinary industry increasingly adopts digital solutions to improve patient care and operational efficiency. By leveraging D.A.W. Systems’ expertise in healthcare technology and Issiah’s proven leadership, the company is poised to shape the future of veterinary innovation."We are thrilled to welcome Issiah Owens to the D.A.W. Systems leadership team. His proven track record of innovation, strategic vision, and operational excellence will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our veterinary solutions and strengthen our partnerships within the veterinary and pharmacy communities.” said Adam Forman, COO.In his role as Director of Animal Health Products, Issiah will oversee the strategic growth and development of D.A.W. Systems’ veterinary product portfolio, ensuring cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of veterinarians, pharmacies and pet owners alike. This appointment underscores DAW Systems’ commitment to innovation and its dedication to supporting veterinarians and pharmacies with cutting-edge solutions.About D.A.W. Systems, Inc.D.A.W. Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of E-Prescribing and EMR solutions, serving thousands of professionals nationwide. Its flagship product, ScriptSure, is renowned for its user-friendly interface, robust features, and industry certifications, including Surescripts network connectivity. As a 12-time winner of the White Coat of Quality Award, D.A.W. Systems continues to drive innovations in healthcare technology. For the veterinary industry, D.A.W. Systems, Inc. provides a unified prescription approval portal, prescription management network and E-Prescribing. D.A.W. Systems delivers seamless, efficient, and compliant technologies to enhance patient care and streamline veterinary and veterinary pharmacy workflows.

