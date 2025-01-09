The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - January 9, 2024

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Wijs Safety Software Unveils Smart Visual Submission Tracker• CDPQ Infra Announces Procurement Notice for TramCité Project• CarbiCrete and Patio Drummond Scale Cement-Free Concrete Production• Engcon and RodRadar Partner to Enhance Excavation Safety with Real-Time Utility Detection Technology• B.C. Contractor Ordered to Pay $750K for Failed Home Renovation Project• Engineering Challenges Prompt Changes in UBC Okanagan Tower Construction Plans• Transforming Construction Waste into Sustainable Opportunity on Vancouver Island• Laurentian Students Collaborate on Fully Accessible Residential Project• Promise Robotics and Horizon Legacy: The Future of AI-Powered Construction in Canada• Pinchin Expands U.S. Presence with Ransom Consulting Rebrand• PCL Construction Sets New Milestone Winning Nine Engineering News-Record Project Awards• Canadian Construction Association Names Graham a Gold Seal Employer• Pedestrian Overpass Linking to Calgary’s new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre Open to the Public• A new RONA store opens in Moncton• Hankyu Hanshin Partners with Graywood for South Oakville’s Claystone Development• Carson Dunlop Appoints Karen Yolevski as CEO• ACEC-Ontario Marks Its 50th Anniversary• Ontario’s New Workplace Safety Fines: Is Your Business Prepared?• IAPMO’s Jim Scarborough Elected Chair of High Performance Buildings CoalitionStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

