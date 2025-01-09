DRIVEROO ADDS INTEGRATION TO VERIZON CONNECT

New Integration Enhances Inspection Compliance and Maintenance For Verizon Connect Customers

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driveroo , powered by ROO.AI, announced today the availability of integrations between the Driveroo inspection platform and Verizon Connect telematics devices that enable significant new capabilities for frontline operators and maintenance teams for equipment and vehicles. This integration will enable data from Verizon Connect to be utilized by Driveroo in maintaining automated asset histories to simplify audits, and by Driveroo Smart Automations and Bots to help guide operators and maintenance teams to improve productivity and ensure equipment uptime. Additionally, data from Verizon Connect telematics can be leveraged on the spot in Driveroo inspections and alerts to improve inspection accuracy and efficiency.“Driveroo is proving invaluable for faster onboarding and guiding equipment operators to boost inspection compliance and accuracy, while also ensuring regular maintenance and rapid response to issues,” said Leo Sigal, CEO and Founder of Driveroo. “With the integration to Verizon Connect, that telematics data can now be harnessed in Driveroo by AI Agents, Smart Automations and Bots to further improve equipment safety and reliability.”Driveroo is integrated with Verizon Connect in Transportation and can provide benefits across a variety of industries where vehicle and equipment safety and maintenance are critical to operations. The Driveroo platform is easy to use and implement, and runs on any standard mobile device that supports an Android or IOS operating system.AboutDriveroo, powered by ROO.AI, is the easiest to use equipment inspection management solution for guiding operators, using their mobile devices, to save time and increase accuracy with equipment inspections, maintenance and safety work processes. And Driveroo enables companies with small and large fleets of all types of assets to quickly and affordably streamline operations, improve equipment availability and cut operating costs. Driveroo’s unique visual workflows are a next generation breakthrough from the paper, and paper-like digital forms, that currently slow down operators and lead to inefficiencies. Driveroo is in use with hundreds of companies across several continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.