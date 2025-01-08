2025 Northwest Radon Poster Contest now open for students

For immediate release: January 8, 2025 (25-003)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health invites students across the Pacific Northwest to participate in the 2025 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. Held as part of Radon Action Month, the contest aims to educate students about the health risks associated with radon exposure while inspiring creative efforts to raise awareness.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can accumulate in homes of all ages posing serious health risks. Because radon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless testing is the only way to determine its presence. Long-term exposure to radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers and the second leading cause overall after smoking.

How to Participate

The contest is open to students ages 9 to 14 in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Participants must be enrolled in a public, private, or homeschool, or be involved in a club such as scouting, art, science, or 4-H. Each student is allowed to submit one poster.

The submission deadline is February 28, by midnight. Winners will be announced by March 28. Full contest details including submission forms, lesson plans, and contest rules, can be found on the Northwest Radon Poster Contest webpage.

Prizes and Recognition

Winners in each state will be awarded the following prizes:

1st place: $100

2nd place: $75

3rd place: $50

In addition to state-level prizes one regional grand prize of $300 will be awarded. First-place winners from each state will be submitted for the 2026 National Radon Poster Contest. All participating students will have the opportunity to learn more about radon and ways to reduce exposure risks.

Sponsors and Support

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is a collaborative effort sponsored by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Health Authority, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and the Washington State Department of Health, with support from the Northwest Radon Coalition and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.

