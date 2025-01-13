Logic20/20 earns ninth consecutive recognition as a Washington Best Company to Work For

Logicians celebrate nine years as a Seattle Business Magazine Best Company To Work For.

Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award program recognized Logic20/20 in the Medium Company category

Logicians remain the core of everything we do. To be recognized for the ninth year in a row demonstrates the talent, energy, and commitment of our teams and our partners.”
— Christian O'Meara
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, today announced its ninth consecutive recognition as one of Washington’s Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine. This achievement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic, engaging, and supportive workplace culture.

Logic20/20 stands out for its innovative approach to hybrid collaboration, offering employees opportunities to engage through creative events like trivia nights, candle making, and community beach cleanups. These activities, paired with cutting-edge client projects, cultivate a culture of “we” and teamwork for Logicians across the country.

“Logicians remain the core of everything we do,” said CEO Christian O’Meara. “To be recognized for the ninth year in a row demonstrates the talent, energy, and commitment of our teams and our partners. From expanding what’s possible with emerging technologies in the utilities space to making a positive impact in our communities through volunteer and fundraising efforts, we continue to re-define what it means to be a ‘best company’ in Washington and beyond.”

Seattle Business Magazine’s annual award highlights organizations excelling in workplace policies, practices, and employee satisfaction. Rankings are determined through comprehensive surveys and evaluations, emphasizing employee feedback.

To see the full list of winners, visit Seattle Business Magazine https://seattlebusinessmag.com/best-companies/.

For more insights into Logic20/20’s award-winning culture, visit https://logic2020.com/careers/life-at-logic/.

Mike Cohen
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logic20/20 earns ninth consecutive recognition as a Washington Best Company to Work For

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mike Cohen
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
Company/Organization
Logic20/20
1501 1st Ave S Ste 310, SEATTLE, WA 98134
Seattle, Washington, 98134
United States
+1 919-302-4769
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Grid Operations, and Strategy and Operations. We are an eight-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com.

Logic20/20.com

More From This Author
Logic20/20 earns ninth consecutive recognition as a Washington Best Company to Work For
Logic20/20 releases white paper on the transformative power of asset image analytics
Logic20/20 ranks seventh in Fortune and Great Place To Work's 2024 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services
View All Stories From This Author