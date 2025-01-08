Winter Weather Preps

JACKSON, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Region 4 is prepared to tackle the ice and snow forecasted for this week, ensuring the safety of drivers across the region’s 21 counties.

Maintenance crews are fully stocked with salt, brine, and other materials, to respond as winter weather moves into the area. Region 4’s snow and ice budget for this fiscal year is $5.2 M. In addition, we have 176 salt trucks, 139 brine trucks, 29K tons of salt, 508K gallons of brine ready, and 30 salt bins strategically placed around the region.

Drivers should expect to see crews in West Tennessee pre-treating the interstates and state routes region-wide for the upcoming impacts of winter weather. Crews will prioritize clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes first, followed by secondary routes. TDOT strongly encourages drivers to prepare to stay off the roads on Friday, January 10, 2025, for their own safety and the safety of our workers, giving crews the room they need to do their jobs.

“Our crews have been working diligently to ensure our equipment is ready and materials are on hand to keep the roads clear and safe,” said Jason Baker, Region 4 Director. “We encourage all drivers to also prepare for the conditions and adjust their driving habits to stay safe on the road.”

For more information on TDOT’s snow and ice preparations, winter safe driving tips, preparing your vehicle for winter travel and links to road conditions in Tennessee and neighboring states visit: Ice & Snow.

