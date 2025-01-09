Liveops Earns the #2 Spot on FlexJobs’ 2025 Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs

Liveops Celebrates 10 Years in a Row Placing in the Top 5 for Remote Work Excellence and Flexibility

We're thrilled to celebrate 10 years as a top 5 leader in remote work, showcasing our commitment to empowering businesses and agents to thrive with flexible, remote opportunities!” — Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in flexible customer service solutions, has once again been recognized as a top company for remote work opportunities, earning the #2 spot on FlexJobs' 2025 Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs. This milestone marks a decade of Liveops consistently ranking in the top 5, highlighting its ongoing leadership and innovation in the virtual workforce landscape.

FlexJobs' annual list, now in its 12th year, evaluates over 60,000 companies to identify those with the highest volume of remote opportunities. The 2025 ranking is based on remote job postings between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, demonstrating the increasing value of remote work in today's job market.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 years of being recognized as a top 5 leader in remote work,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to enabling businesses and agents to thrive through flexible, remote opportunities. As we continue to adapt to an ever-changing workforce landscape, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to both our clients and our network of talented professionals.”

Delivering Business Success Through Remote Excellence

Liveops’ innovative remote workforce solutions continue to deliver value for clients, providing businesses with highly skilled agents who exceed expectations, even during surges in demand. Key benefits of the Liveops model include:

Exceptional service through happier agents: Remote flexibility leads to more satisfied agents, resulting in superior customer interactions.

Improved retention through flexible scheduling: Offering adaptable work hours attracts top talent and ensures consistent service quality.

Access to a diverse, experienced workforce: Liveops’ remote model appeals to a broad spectrum of professionals, creating a network of agents with a wide range of skills and expertise.

Optimized resource alignment: Liveops’ unique scheduling capabilities allow for right-time coverage, perfectly aligning with client needs.

Creating Opportunities for Underserved Communities

Liveops is proud to provide flexible, remote opportunities that cater to individuals from underserved communities. Thousands of agents, including veterans, military spouses, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities, have found meaningful ways to balance their personal and professional lives through the Liveops model.

With nearly 7% of its agent network identifying as disabled and over 51% as Black or African American, Liveops remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that empowers agents to succeed on their own terms.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is a trusted leader in helping job seekers find high-quality remote, work-from-home, hybrid, and flexible jobs. Through its premium services, FlexJobs provides access to a vast database of hand-screened job listings and career resources, empowering professionals to take control of their job search and find roles that align with their needs.

For more information, visit www.flexjobs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.