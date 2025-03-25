Liveops Expands Insurance Market Presence Partnering with Leading Provider of Insurance Lead Generation

Delivering Scalable and High-Touch Pre-Qualification Services for Insurance Customers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer service solutions, has secured a new partnership with a leading provider of insurance customer acquisition services. The client is a trusted partner for major insurance carriers, leveraging proprietary technology to drive high-quality, high-intent leads by connecting with millions of contacts through inbound and outbound interactions.

“Liveops has a long-standing history of supporting the insurance industry with scalable, high-quality customer service solutions that drive meaningful results,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “Our partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. Their expertise in optimized customer acquisition and data-driven insurance marketing is transforming how providers connect with consumers. Together, we are poised to enhance customer experiences, improve conversion rates, and deliver measurable value at scale.”

Enhancing Customer Acquisition with Expert-Led Support

Through this partnership, Liveops' remote network of skilled agents will provide:

Pre-qualification insurance calls to assess potential customers and match them with the right coverage options.

Inbound and outbound call handling to enhance customer engagement and conversion.

Seamless transfers to licensed agents, ensuring a smooth customer journey from inquiry to enrollment.

Scalability to support demand fluctuations, optimizing efficiency for the client.

“Our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences with agility and precision is what makes Liveops a preferred partner in competitive markets,” said David Parkhurst, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Liveops. “We look forward to helping this client achieve its growth objectives while maintaining best-in-class customer engagement.”



About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently increases CSAT scores by 15% across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

