Liveops Wins Double Gold at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer service solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Liveops was recognized with the Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year and the Gold Stevie® Award for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. These accolades celebrate Liveops’ commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences using innovative learning and development programs and performance driven customer satisfaction strategies.

“These awards validate the transformative impact of our customer service strategies,” said Amy Frentz, VP of Operations at Liveops. “By leveraging AI-driven onboarding and continuous certification, we empower agents with the skills and knowledge needed to exceed customer expectations. Our commitment to ongoing innovation in agent learning and development is a key driver of our success.”

Liveops' award-winning learning and development program streamlines the agent onboarding process, integrating AI-driven tools such as LiveopsGPT to personalize learning paths, enhance knowledge retention, and provide real-time feedback. These initiatives have resulted in a 20% reduction in certification time, a 10% higher first-call resolution rate, and a 15% increase in customer satisfaction scores compared to industry benchmarks.

"For over 25 years, Liveops has been a trusted BPO partner, pioneering a revolutionary workforce model that redefines scalability and flexibility in customer service," said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. "Winning these Stevie Awards highlights how our model solves one of the most common industry challenges— planned and unplanned call volume fluctuations —while maintaining SLAs and exceptional customer satisfaction. Our solution allows businesses to scale over 1,000% to meet seasonal demand without compromising quality. We provide an unmatched level of agility and performance, ensuring our clients never have to choose between efficiency and exceptional service.”

Liveops' ability to provide scalable, high-quality customer support has positioned it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking adaptable customer experience solutions. In 2024 alone, Liveops onboarded multiple enterprise clients across various industries, demonstrating the effectiveness of its flexible outsourcing model in delivering superior customer interactions.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Compared to industry benchmarks, Liveops agents achieve a 10% higher first-call resolution rate and 15% higher satisfaction scores. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 25 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie's recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

