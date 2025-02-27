Retailers Navigated Unprecedented Holiday Demand with Scalable, High-Quality Support

Key findings from the peak season included 7.7x agent scaling, record-low handle times, and exceeding sales conversion goals.

Liveops delivered by offering a flexible outsourced customer support solution that adapted in real-time, ensuring exceptional customer experiences while exceeding key performance metrics.” — Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 holiday shopping season saw retailers navigating record-breaking customer demand, surging e-commerce activity, and evolving fulfillment models. As customer inquiries soared, brands turned to agile, high-quality customer service solutions to maintain exceptional experiences.

Key insights from the most recent holiday season are being provided from Liveops’ extensive retail client base, which includes leading U.S. brands and Fortune 100 companies.

Scaling to Meet Holiday Demand with Quality Outcomes

Retailers experienced an unprecedented rise in customer service volume, driving an industry-wide shift toward gig and flexible outsourcing solutions. Liveops responded by increasing its active agent headcount by 7.7x. This rapid expansion ensured brands could handle heightened engagement across voice, text, and chat channels while maintaining service quality and efficiency.

“With the surge in holiday shopping, retailers needed more than just scalability—they needed a solution that maintained service quality, drove results, and increased average order value,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “Liveops delivered by offering a flexible outsourced customer support solution that adapted in real-time, ensuring exceptional customer experiences while exceeding key performance metrics.”

Key Trends from the 2024 Holiday Season:

Flexible outsourcing models: Retailers optimized resources by ramping agents only when needed and scaling back post-peak season.

Offshore expansion: To enhance scalability, several brands shifted portions of support offshore, ensuring cost efficiency without compromising quality.

AI-driven agility: AI and automation accelerated new agent onboarding, enabling businesses to scale up quickly during peak call volume surges.

Enhanced self-service: Brands updated IVRs, call-back options, and self-service tools, streamlining the customer journey.

Omnichannel growth: Many retailers expanded or flexed additional channels, with chat seeing a significant increase in usage.

Seamless channel transitions: More retailers adopted call-to-text and call-to-chat transitions, allowing customers to shift from phone support to chat, where more agents were available.

Liveops Client Results from the 2024 Holiday Season:

Liveops’ flexible customer support model enabled top retailers to scale seamlessly, reducing average handle times while surpassing sales conversion targets.

7.7x scalability: Liveops rapidly increased its agent headcount, leveraging AI and automation for faster ramp times and seamless workforce expansion.

Lowest average handle time: Improved efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Sales conversion goals exceeded: Outperformed the industry goal by 109 basis points.

“Retailers love our flexibility, but they love it even more when it delivers quality outcomes,” said Jon Brown, Senior Vice President of Client Results.

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Retail Season

As retailers plan for the next peak season, the demand for scalable, high-quality customer service solutions continues to rise. Many are expected to expand their reliance on offshore support while maintaining performance standards. Liveops’ global customer service model ensures businesses can scale seamlessly without compromising customer experience.

“Retail brands require a contact center model that aligns with evolving consumer behaviors,” added Hanover. “Liveops’ approach enables retailers to optimize costs while ensuring customers receive high-quality support—whether during peak shopping periods or throughout the year.”

To stay competitive, retailers must balance scalability with service excellence. Liveops remains committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that help retailers navigate seasonal surges, meet customer expectations, and drive long-term business growth.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as the Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs’ Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops’ commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.