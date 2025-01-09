Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Now Offering Mental Health First Aid Training (MHFA) Directly to Community

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Courtney Marx

Mental Health First Aid Teaches Participants How to Identify, Understand, and Respond to Signs of Mental Illness & Substance Use Disorders

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) has announced the launch of its new Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) community classes. These monthly sessions, open to the public, aim to equip adults with essential skills for recognizing and addressing potential mental health challenges. Mental Health First Aid is a proactive public education program that teaches participants how to identify the signs and symptoms of mental health concerns, provide nonjudgmental support and reassurance, and connect individuals with professional resources and services for further assistance.“Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to the signs of mental health – something I believe all of us can benefit from,” said Courtney Marx, Director of MHFA at Alpert JFS. “These community classes are designed to make MHFA accessible to anyone and everyone. If you are a colleague, a friend, a parent, or someone who works or interacts with others, the skills learned in these courses are invaluable.”Previously only offered as group classes for private companies, groups, or organizations, it’s a new initiative to offer these trainings to individuals in the community at large.Upcoming Community Class Schedule:The two-day classes will be held at Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service’s headquarters (5841 Corporate Way, Room 104, West Palm Beach, FL) on the following dates:• January 15 and 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.• February 11 and 12, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.• March 24 and 25, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.The training is free and includes options for MHFA for Adults or MHFA for Youth, which focuses on recognizing and addressing mental health challenges in children. Attendees must be 18 or older and participate in the two-day consecutive sessions of the course to receive certification. Advance registration is required and space is limited.How to Register:To sign up or learn more about Community Classes, contact Courtney Marx at 561-713-1851, cmarx@alpertjfs.org, or visit www.AlpertJFS.org/MHFA Alpert JFS CEO Marc Hopin emphasized the organization’s dedication to mental health education. “I am proud to say that Alpert JFS is the hub for Mental Health First Aid training in Palm Beach County,” said Hopin. “Our goal is to ensure everyone in Palm Beach County has at least one MHFA-certified person in their close circle of friends, family, and peers. With the addition of the community classes, I know we are getting closer to our goal every day.”Alpert JFS first introduced MHFA in Palm Beach County in 2014and has successfully trained various businesses and organizations, including the City of West Palm Beach, Bethesda Nursing School, Keiser University, Jet Blue, The Breakers, Palm Beach County Bar Association, Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, among others. To date, Alpert JFS has trained over 14,500 people via a Mental Health Coalition comprised of dozens of certified instructors.About MHFA:Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) teaches individuals how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adults. The Mental Health First Aid Course focuses on recognizing the patterns of thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and appearance that indicate there might be a mental health challenge. Participants are taught an action plan that they apply to non-crisis and crisis situations. For more information about Mental Health First Aid at Alpert JFS, visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/mhfa/ About Alpert JFS:Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For over 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

