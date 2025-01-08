Governor Abbott Appoints Balido To Criminal District Court No. 1 In Dallas County

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jennifer Balido to the Criminal District Court No. 1 in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Jennifer Balido of Dallas is chief of the appellate division for the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she served as judge of the 291st Judicial District Court and the 203rd Judicial District Court, both in Dallas County, as a public defender, and as an attorney in private practice. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member and speaker for the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, former member of the Dallas Young Lawyers Association, and a former Criminal Law Section vice chair, secretary, and member, and Corporate Counsel Section Board of Directors of the Dallas Bar Association. Additionally, she is a former member of the Junior League of Texas State Public Affairs Committee, Junior League of Dallas, Interfaith Housing Coalition Board of Directors, and the Greater Dallas Crime Commission. Balido received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.