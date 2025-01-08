Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Anwar, Salsman To Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ryan Anwar and reappointed John Salsman to the Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. Pursuant to an interstate compact with Vermont and in accordance with relevant federal and state laws, the Compact Commission oversees and provides for the efficient management and disposal of low-level radioactive waste while working to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and the environment.

Ryan Anwar of Midland is owner of Midland Energy. He is a board advisor for the Bank of Texas and a board member of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, the Bynum School, Sibley Nature Center, and The University of Texas (UT) at Austin Cockrell School of Engineering. Anwar received a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from UT Austin.

John Salsman of Driftwood is the executive director of Operational Safety and Compliance at UT Austin. He is a member of the Health Physics Society and the American Academy of Health Physics. Salsman received a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Protection Engineering and a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University.

