Flashing blue lights on more emergency vehicles enhances public safety

CANADA, January 8 - Ambulances and fire trucks can now use flashing blue lights in emergencies, improving their visibility and making it safer to help people in need.

Prince Edward Island (PEI) paramedics and firefighters requested the Province make the change. Using blue lights helps vehicles stand out more clearly from regular vehicle lights or traffic lights, and especially in lower visibility situations like fog or nighttime. 

In PEI, police, snowplows and highway maintenance vehicles, and other emergency responders with special permission, already use blue lights in emergencies. 

The provincial Highway Traffic Act has been amended allowing more emergency vehicles to use blue lights. Emergency vehicles can use a range of colour lights in emergencies.   

“First responders requested blue lights for improving visibility and reducing the risk of accidents and that people in need of urgent help are reached as quickly and safely as possible. This change is about improving safety, and the Province is glad to support it.”

– Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

“I appreciate the Province listening to the needs of Island emergency responders. As a first responder, I know that blue lights will better alert the public to approaching emergency vehicles, providing notice for motorists and others to move out of their way. This change will improve both the public and first responder safety as they go about their important work.” – Souris Elmira MLA Robin Croucher

“Studies have shown that blue lights dramatically improve safety and increase visibility for first responders while responding to emergencies. This will also improve roadside safety as our firefighters work to help those in need. North River Fire Department applauds the Province of Prince Edward Island for allowing the use of these lights on our emergency vehicles.” – North River Fire Department Chief Anson Grant

“Blue lights increase visibility and improve safety for everyone on the road. Our paramedics appreciate having this available. It’s all about making safe choices to prevent injuries and save lives.” Island EMS Operations Manager Phillip Pollard

