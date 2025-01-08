MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 1/8/2025

January 8, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 8, 2025

On 12/28/2024, Sr Tpr Olyer conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Peg Road, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, identified as, Daniel Earl Garner, 48 of Mechanicsville, MD was driving under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed brass knuckles and suspected Buprenorphine. Garner was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Dangerous Weapon-Concealed. He was also issued traffic citations for driving under the influence.

On 12/31/2024, Tpr Kelsey responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Way, California, MD for the report of a theft that occurred and the individual needed to be issued a notice not to trespass order. Investigation revealed Laura Mae Connolly, 65 of Hollywood, MD, who initially provided a false name, had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for FTA: Driving Without a Required License. Connolly was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Display Government ID of Another, Possess/Use False Government ID Document and Fraud-Persons Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 12/28/2024, Daniel Earl Garner, 48 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer

On 12/30/2024, Gabriel Nathaniel Bailey, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 1/1/2025, Danielle Maria Bates, 45 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

On 1/6/2025, Paul Leo Herbert, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 12/28/2024, Franklin Lee Russell, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for Violation of Probation: Rifle/Shotgun Possession-Disqualified and Second Degree Assault

On 12/29/2024, Ellis Eugene Tolbert, 66 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Possession of Child Pornography x9

On 12/30/2024, Kelly Morgan Carlson, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000, Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Driving Vehicle on Highway at Speed Exceeding Limit and Negligent Driving

On 1/4/2025, Chaude Amore Chase, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution x3

On 1/8/2025, Kyle Devin Cherry, 24 of Silver Spring, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov