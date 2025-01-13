SANBlaze Releases Its Latest OCP 2.5 Conformance Testing Software

SANBlaze SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe Test System SANBlaze SBExpress-DT5 PCIe NVMe SSD Test System

SANBlaze and Microsoft Partner to Support Open-Source Test Specifications

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, is pleased to announce today its OCP compliant 2.5 test suite as a welcome addition to its widely adopted NVMe qualification platform.“AZURE Datacenter requirements are vast and often unique to sustain Microsoft’s differentiation in performance and reliability of our Datacenters. We are excited to partner with SANBlaze to not only meet our unique internal needs, but to also support open-source test specifications like OCP 2.5 for setting generic standards around reliability, specification compliance, cost and performance for Azure.” said Dillip Dash, Sr. Director of Microsoft Azure Memory and Storage CoE.“With our combined efforts in adding value to the 'Certified by SANBlaze' test suites, we are achieving our desired validation coverage tailored to our needs and are able to enhance the test coverage with adding new features like MI 1.2 (Management Interface) and SPDM (security protocol and data model), which are both planned for future CDL inclusion. This partnership helps us deliver reliable and tested solutions to our Azure fleet.”"We are excited to unveil the finalized version of our OCP 2.5 test suite , which is now integrated into our comprehensive industry-standard Certified by SANBlaze™ testing framework," stated Rick Walsh, Senior Vice President of SANBlaze. "Our partnership with Microsoft has allowed us to assist Azure Datacenters in meeting performance and reliability requirements while also supporting open-source test standards, such as OCP 2.5, that enable our customers to meet their overall validation needs. In addition, new features in the Certified by SANBlaze test suite such as MI 1.2 (Management interface) and SPDM (Security Protocol Data Model) are now set to be included in future CDL updates, furthering the strength of our partnership."The company’s Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite within its latest version 10.8 software now supports all aspects of NVMe qualification with the addition of the industry accepted Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.5, with ongoing work for OCP 2.6. The SANBlaze OCP 2.5 package is now available for distribution; contact Sales at sales@sanblaze.com.In addition to OCP, advanced capabilities in the Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite include FDP (Flexible Data Placement), PCIe Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV), ZNS, NVMe-MI, TCG, SRIS/SRNS clocking, and T10/DIF.Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.0 and 2.5 SupportThe Open Compute Project (OCP) was formed to quicken innovation for open-source hardware solutions in hyper-scale data center environments. OCP requires that Solid State Storage Drives (SSDs) adhere to the OCP’s NVMe Cloud SSD Specification v2.0 or the newer Datacenter NVMe SSD specification v2.5.As an official OCP Solution Provider, SANBlaze provides built-in software for testing an OCP drive, which must be tested to a minimum standard above and beyond the standard mandatory NVMe features, as well as specifying minimum reliability, thermal, endurance, management, and form factor requirements.OCP specs may be found at https://www.opencompute.org Availability and Product InformationTo download the latest software visit https://www.sanblaze.com/software-downloads . For more information on SANBlaze’s comprehensive OCP 2.5 test suite, contact sales. For information on a number of expert, high quality testing topics, visit www.sanblaze.com/white-papers About SANBlazeSANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe SAN and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market with a solution that tests native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system, using single-port or dual-port drives.SANBlaze | One Monarch Drive, Suite 204 | Littleton, MA | United StatesWe Test NVMe over Everything™SANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, VLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc.PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. NVMe is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.# # #© 2024 SANBlaze Technology, Inc.

About SANBlaze

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.