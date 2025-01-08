Rhythms of Healing to Launch Groundbreaking Counselor Certification Program During Black History Month

Rhythms Of Healing Transforms Mental Health Care Through The Power of Culture and Creativity

Hip-Hop has been a vital tool in helping Black and Brown youth survive and thrive. It holds immense potential for healing within counseling practices,” — Dr. James Norris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythms of Healing proudly announces the launch of its innovative Counselor Certification Program, an accredited continuing education initiative designed to reshape the landscape of culturally competent Therapist, Social Workers, Psychiatrist, etc. The program, officially debuting during Black History Month on February 1, 2025, aims to address the critical shortage of Black and Minority representation in the mental health field while creating new pathways for cultural connection and healing.According to the American Psychological Association (APA), only about 4% of psychologists in the U.S. identify as Black or African American, despite Black Americans comprising approximately 13.6% of the population. This underrepresentation compounds a dire need for culturally relevant mental health interventions that resonate with underserved communities.At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is Rhythms of Healing’s commitment to honoring and reclaiming the legacy of Hip-Hop. Using all the foundational elements of Hip-Hop culture as a powerful tool for self-help and personal development. Drawing from the resilience and creativity that birthed Hip-Hop in urban communities, the certification program integrates elements of music, art, DJing, b-boying, and MCing into clinical wellness practices. By combining Eastern modalities of meditation, sound baths and other mindfulness practices with current Western clinical practices this creates a program that heals while also teaching new coping tools and techniques.Rhythms of Healing has curated a dynamic Board of Directors to help promote, advocate and act as advisors from the clinical, educational and entertainment community.One of the esteemed Board Members, Rikki Hughes , Emmy and Grammy Award winning producer. “I started my journey in entertainment as a record company executive where I quickly experienced the power of music. I’m honored to be a part transforming this music into the ultimate gift of healing. I also have a son that suffers from mental illness and music is the universal language, an integral path to his healing, so this is personal as well. I’m grateful for this platform to spread this message at a much needed time. I stand proud to serve on the Rhythms of Healing Advisory Council as a change maker.”“Hip-Hop has been a vital tool in helping Black and Brown youth survive and thrive. It holds immense potential for healing within counseling practices,” said Dr. James Norris (Dr. J) the founder of Rhythms of Healing. Dana Mason , co-founder of Rhythms of Healing and Holistic Practitioner adds, “Our vision is to build a world where individuals can freely express their truths, heal from trauma, and achieve mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being through culturally relevant methods.”A Program Rooted in Research and ResilienceThe ROH Counselor Certification Program is geared towards counselors, educators, Therapists, from all cultures and ethnicities built on evidence-based practices, supported by studies highlighting the positive impact of Hip-Hop in therapeutic settings. By emphasizing cultural competence and connection, the ROH Certification Program is a timely contribution to advancing equity and representation in mental health care.About Rhythms of HealingRhythms of Healing is dedicated to leveraging the transformative energy of Hip-Hop to foster healing, empowerment, and holistic wellness.Rhythms of Healing transforms mental health care through the power of culture and creativity. For more information about the Counselor Certification Program, visit Rhythms of Healing or contact us at 323-825-1102 or Info@RhythmsofHealing.us

