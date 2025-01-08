Thanksgiving impaired driving enforcement operation yields 6 DUI arrests, 41 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend resulted in 211 traffic stops, six arrests of impaired drivers, and 41 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but law enforcement issued 23 citations for other offenses and made two arrests for controlled substance.



The task force issued 181 warnings during the five-day operation and issued four seat belt citations. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested 33 impaired drivers and made 1,978 traffic stops during eight enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.