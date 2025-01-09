Quorum Cyber Continues Expansion in North America with Kivu Consulting Acquisition

Federico Charosky, CEO, Welcomes Kivu to The Quorum Cyber Team

Quorum Cyber Expands Its Incident Response Capabilities By Adding Digital Forensics, Business Restoration, and Ransom Negotiations To Its Service Catalogue

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edinburgh, UK and Berkeley, California, U.S. Quorum Cyber – headquartered in the U.K., with offices across North America – today announced the acquisition of Kivu Consulting Inc. , a leading global cybersecurity firm specializing in Incident Response.The strategic move bolsters Quorum Cyber’s rapid global expansion, as it comes just months after it acquired Difenda , a North American company specializing in Microsoft Security Managed Services.Founded in 2009, Kivu Consulting Inc., or ‘Kivu,’ is a trusted partner in the global insurance, legal, and government sectors. The company is a leader in digital forensics, cyber incident response, business restoration, and ransom negotiations. Since its inception, Kivu has helped define the market for response, managed, and advisory services to protect organizations against compromised data, theft of trade secrets, and unauthorized access to data.Kivu holds established relationships in over 40 insurance and legal panels across the U.S. and the U.K. This transformative acquisition not only rapidly expands Quorum Cyber’s presence within these industries but also provides a robust foundation to strengthen its alliances and cements its status as a premier global threat management firm, renowned for its exceptional incident response capabilities.In addition, acquiring Kivu enables Quorum Cyber to deliver its market-leading threat management services from three operations centers in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada to its customers worldwide.Federico Charosky, CEO and Founder of Quorum Cyber, stated, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Kivu to Quorum Cyber. Kivu's reputation for excellence and its strong history in incident response perfectly complement Quorum Cyber's capabilities.”Charosky continued, “The integration of Kivu’s stellar incident response teams and U.S.-based SOC, together with Quorum Cyber’s existing U.K., U.S., and Canadian operations, enables us to provide unparalleled 24/7 security coverage. This transaction highlights our rapid growth among incident response and threat management providers globally, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions throughout North America, the U.K., and beyond.”Shane Sims, Chief Executive Officer at Kivu, commented, “For the past 15 years, Kivu has leveraged its talent and forensic labs in the U.S. and U.K. to deliver threat intelligence-driven cybersecurity outcomes across every continent, serving organizations in all industries. Our success has been built on trusted partnerships with leaders in insurance, legal, technology, and government – all sharing the same goal of fighting cybercrime. Our acquisition by Quorum Cyber represents a strategic alignment with an organization and team that shares our mission, vision, and core values while immediately scaling our team, capabilities, and services in a big way. This is a natural next step for Kivu, and I am excited about what it means for our employees, clients, and trusted partners.”Quorum Cyber's back-to-back acquisitions of Kivu Consulting and Difenda underscore its aggressive growth strategy across North American and U.K. markets. Bolstered by ongoing support from investors, Charlesbank Capital Partners and Livingbridge, the two acquisitions equip Quorum Cyber with the resources to strategically expand its service offerings and customer reach. The integration of Kivu's incident response expertise and connections, coupled with Difenda's managed services capabilities, marks a significant step in Quorum Cyber's mission of asserting its market presence globally.Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Kivu, and Mintz and Lowenstein Sandler served as legal advisors to Quorum Cyber.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America, with over 200 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.About KivuKivu is a leading, global cyber security firm established in 2009 that offers a full suite of cybersecurity services specializing in forensic incident response and business restoration from cyberattacks, ransom negotiations, and 24×7 managed security operations. Kivu is a trusted partner to the insurance, legal, and government communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.kivuconsulting.com or contact info@kivuconsulting.com.

