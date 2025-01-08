TIGHITCO INTRODUCES NEW TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE THE QUALITY PROCESS

We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking technology into our manufacturing facilities,” — Daniel Hinson, VP of Quality & Engineering

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of advanced composite structures and assemblies, is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new technology that will transform their inspection process for aerospace parts. This innovative technology promises to enhance efficiency, eliminate future cost increases, and improve the overall quality of aerospace components.The new technology, developed by TIGHITCO's team of experts, utilizes cutting-edge techniques and advanced algorithms to streamline the inspection process for aerospace manufacturing. By incorporating this technology into their inspection process, TIGHITCO will be able to detect any defects and imperfections in aerospace components with greater accuracy and speed early in the process, ensuring the highest level of quality for their customer."We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking technology into our manufacturing facilities," said Daniel Hinson, VP of Quality & Engineering at TIGHITCO, Inc. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that will not only enhance our own inspection process, but also benefit our customers by improving the overall quality of their aerospace components and assemblies."The introduction of this new technology marks a significant milestone for TIGHITCO, Inc. and underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the aerospace industry. With this advancement, TIGHITCO will offer customers even higher quality products while increasing efficiency and assuring cost competitiveness into the future.“With our dedication to innovation and quality, we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the aerospace manufacturing sector,” says Mark Withrow, President/CEO of TIGHITCO. “Our teams are dedicated to looking for ways to benefit the internal manufacturing process, while providing solutions that set us apart as the supplier of choice to the OEM’s. This is just one example of our composite expertise and the team’s ability to think ahead and make it happen.”For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.

