FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Palisades Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on January 7 at 2:57 p.m. PST to assist the state of California in combating the Palisades Fire, currently burning in Los Angeles County.

On January 7, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 6,200 homes in and around Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles County, California, population 23,000.

The fire started on January 7, 2025, and has burned in excess of 300 acres of state and private land.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. Learn more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.