Entrex Florida Market and Williams Preparatory Academy Announce Strategic Collaboration

Entrex Florida Market (OTC: RGLG) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Williams Prep Academy to support the capital needs of its Orlando, FL facility.

The Entrex Florida Market offers unique financing solutions to advance the mission of Williams Preparatory Academy while building Florida's leadership in holistic sports education.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Florida Market , a technology licensor of Entrex (OTC: RGLG), is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Williams Preparatory Academy to support the capital needs of its Orlando, FL facility.“As part of our collaboration within the Entrex Florida Market, we are thrilled to also have Williams Preparatory Academy as one of the founding members of the Florida Private Company Index,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Florida Market. “The Florida Private Company Index delivers monthly indexed revenue performance of Florida-based companies to financial news and media channels, highlighting the economic performance of private enterprises in the state.”James Largotta, Chief Advisor to Williams Preparatory Academy, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our team recognizes the importance of leveraging creative financial strategies to achieve our vision. Collaborating with the Entrex team allows us to access innovative solutions that ensure critical capital for this project. This partnership is instrumental in supporting the development of a world-class facility in Orlando, poised to drive economic and employment growth in the region.”Williams Preparatory Academy is a 35-acre facility dedicated to student-athletes aspiring to professional careers. The Academy emphasizes a balanced approach, combining top-tier education with athletic excellence. In addition to academic and athletic programs, the facility provides comprehensive medical care, promoting holistic development both on and off the field.Watkins added, “Our network of brokers and syndicates within the Entrex Florida Market offers unique financing solutions to advance the mission of Williams Preparatory Academy. This collaboration represents a win-win scenario—empowering the Academy to achieve its vision while contributing to Florida’s economic and employment growth. We are proud to support Williams Preparatory Academy in becoming a leader in holistic athletic development leading the industry from Florida.”###About Entrex Florida MarketEntrex Florida Market is a licensed technology partner of Entrex, specializing in the development and management of leading markets that enable alternative investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade securitized securities issued by sector-focused corporate entities. The Entrex Florida Market collaborates with Florida-based companies to provide credible, institutional-grade securities, facilitated through broker-dealers who address the needs of their clients.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Florida Market, LLC877-4-ENTREX

