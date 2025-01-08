Parsifal Corporation Announces New Leadership Position

Parsifal is the world’s leading relocation auditing, business process outsource, consulting and procurement technology firm, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe.

New role to focus on customer experience

FAIRFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsifal Corporation is excited to announce the establishment of a new leadership role in 2025. Effective immediately, Daniel Olsen, will become Parsifal’s first CXO. In his 18 years with the company, Dan has served in a variety of roles, including audits, account management and product design.More recently, he joined Parsifal’s technology team as a Business Development Manager where he focused his efforts on design, automation, user experience, testing, and customer interaction.When asked about his new position as Chief Experience Officer, Dan remarked that he is excited to “…become more actively engaged in the modernization of our industry, to the benefit of new and existing customers.”________________________________________________________________________________________________________At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

