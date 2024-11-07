Parsifal Corp. & Peredur Systems Announce Leadership Change

Antoinette LaPetina, CIO

Transition plan underway for new CIO

FAIRFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsifal Corporation and Peredur Systems extend heartfelt congratulations to a long-time employee, associate, and friend.Antoinette LaPetina, CIO, announced her retirement after 34 incredible years in the relocation technology space. Antoinette has served as CIO and will be leaving her position on December 31, 2024. She will remain involved as a contractor for most of 2025 to help oversee the transition to Parsifal’s new CIO, Obed Finelli.Obed and Antoinette’s teams have worked together for years designing and delivering groundbreaking technology platforms to the mobility industry most recently ReloPricing™ and PRISMgmt™.Antoinette started with Parsifal in 1990 in New York, ultimately joining the Peredur technology team in Florida as CIO. Mark Olsen, President and CEO, said that “Antoinette brought into the company a great work ethic, the ability to learn and to laugh at herself, and the honesty to state it as she sees it. She will be leaving behind a very talented team in very good hands.”Antoinette plans to stay in Florida and continue enjoying time with her children, grandchildren, and husband of 49 years.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

