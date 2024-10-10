Parsifal Florida Team Weathers the Storm

Parsifal is the world’s leading relocation auditing, business process outsource, consulting and procurement technology firm, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe.

FAIRFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsifal Corporation is happy to report that our Palm Bay, FL office saw limited damage as a result of Hurricane Milton. Several staff members are among the 100,000+ residents without power in Brevard County, but operations at Parsifal’s office remain largely unaffected. We are thankful to our seasoned staff members and Florida residents for making the necessary preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton to remain safe and protect family & friends throughout the storm and subsequent clean-up efforts.Parsifal Corporation products and services are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

