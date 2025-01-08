KwaZulu-Natal Education on delivery of 2025 LTSM to schools

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is pleased to announce an update on the delivery of Learning and Teaching Support Materials (LTSM) in preparation for the 2025 academic year.

As of today, the Department has successfully delivered almost 99% of textbooks to schools across the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, 76% of stationery, benefitting learners in 4,174 schools and the delivery process remains on track to be completed by 10 January 2025.

However, due to serious security challenges at certain schools, delivery to these affected areas will be undertaken between 12 and 17 January 2025.

The Department is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of both personnel and resources during this period.

Furthermore, the Department is actively addressing issues related to the Norms and Standards allocation for schools to ensure that all learning environments are equipped to provide quality education.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, reaffirmed the Department's commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind.

“We are focused on delivering the necessary resources to enable teaching and learning to take please on the first day of school.

Our priority remains the success and well-being of every learner in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.”



The Department appreciates the cooperation of school management teams, educators, and communities as we finalize the LTSM delivery process

Enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Head of Communication

Cell: +27 82 519 1420

Mr Mlu Mtshali:

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: +27 79 069 7200

