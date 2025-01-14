Richard Deggs Joins Morae as Chief Financial Officer

Morae Global Corporation Richard Deggs, Chief Financial Officer, Morae

Morae poised for transformational growth – both organic and acquisitive – in 2025 and beyond.

Morae’s vision to change the legal industry through leveraging technological innovation and the MorAI software platform is a foundational shift in the industry.” — Richard Deggs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Deggs as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Richard brings over two decades of financial, operational, and managerial experience to Morae, having held executive leadership roles in high-tech, software, and telecommunications focused companies.Deggs joins Morae from Axiometrix Solutions where he served as CFO, playing a pivotal role in quadrupling the size of the company over a four-year period, driving operational efficiency, and building world-class teams. At Sandvine, he played an instrumental role in driving organic and inorganic growth, realizing significant operational and cost synergies, and creating the market share leader in its space. His extensive experience includes previous management positions at Tektronix Communications, a wholly owned operating company of the Danaher Corporation; Inet Technologies; and Sterling Software."I am thrilled to welcome Richard to our executive team at an extremely exciting phase of our growth journey," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. "Morae is poised for transformational growth – both organic and acquisitive – in 2025 and beyond. Richard’s proven track record of delivering financial and operational results will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint, build and enhance our tech-based products and solutions and drive operational excellence for our recurring and reoccurring revenue from our existing and new client base.”"I am excited to join Morae and look forward to working with the entire team to drive financial and operational performance to support the company's long-term business objectives," said Deggs. "Morae’s vision to change the legal industry through leveraging technological innovation and the MorAI software platform is a foundational shift in the industry, and I am personally excited to be part of driving that growth in the market."About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation (“Morae”) is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn

