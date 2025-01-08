Kleinschmidt Associates Names Tim Oakes as Chief Executive Officer

Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt

Veteran Hydropower Leader Tim Oakes to Drive Growth, Innovation, and Collaboration

Tim’s exceptional experience in the hydropower industry, coupled with his strong leadership skills and dedication to fostering Kleinschmidt’s employee-focused culture, stood out” — Alison Jakupca, Chair of the Board of Directors at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, a leader in hydropower and environmental consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Oakes as Chief Executive Officer.Tim, a 35-year veteran of the hydropower industry, has been with Kleinschmidt since 1996 and has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success. As CEO, he will focus on strengthening Kleinschmidt’s position as a hydropower industry leader, fostering opportunities for team development, and maintaining the collaborative, employee-owned culture that defines the company."Tim’s exceptional experience in the hydropower industry, coupled with his strong leadership skills and dedication to fostering Kleinschmidt’s employee-focused culture, stood out among an impressive field of candidates," said Alison Jakupca, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are confident that under his leadership, Kleinschmidt will continue to thrive and solidify its position as a leader in the hydropower industry."Tim brings extensive expertise in hydropower regulatory issues, environmental studies, and project and corporate management. As Power & Energy Business Sector Leader, he has provided strategic oversight for Kleinschmidt’s business development and client services across North America. He has served on the National Hydropower Association Board of Directors and contributed to key industry committees, reinforcing his commitment to shaping the future of hydropower."I am honored to lead a company with such talented people and a strong almost 60-year legacy of providing expertise and practical solutions for hydroelectric power projects and environmental resource protection,” said Oakes. "We have an amazing team of experts in multiple disciplines throughout North America working on technically challenging and important projects that truly make a difference in the world. "For more information about Kleinschmidt Associates and its commitment to advancing hydropower and environmental solutions, please visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services. Our clients include hydroelectric project owners and developers, water companies, and government and non-governmental agencies. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

Kleinschmidt Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.