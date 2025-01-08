LifeSafer Partners With Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ) to Enhance Support for Attorneys and Clients

Iowa Association of Justice logo

Partnership Brings Unmatched Resources, Innovative Solutions, and Statewide Support to IAJ Members Navigating OWI Cases

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer , a global leader in ignition interlock device solutions, has announced a partnership with the Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ) starting January 2025.With over three decades of experience helping Iowans navigate the OWI process, LifeSafer is proud to join forces with IAJ to enhance the resources and support available to individuals requiring ignition interlock devices across the state.“A strong sponsor like LifeSafer can provide valuable resources and expertise to our members as they navigate any OWI case. LifeSafer helps attorneys deliver better outcomes for their clients and supports individual Iowans who are navigating the legal system following a conviction, all while making Iowa roads safer for all,” Andrew Mertens, IAJ Executive Director said.Through this partnership, LifeSafer will provide exclusive benefits to IAJ members, including:• Discounts on ignition interlock devices for clients• VIP customer support• Personalized referral codes with co-branded marketing materials• Advertising support, and more“Trial lawyers are busy. When they or their clients have questions about IID compliance, they need access to a company they can trust – that’s LifeSafer. We look forward to building connections between our members and LifeSafer over the coming years to meet the needs of Iowa’s criminal defense bar,” Mertens said."The Iowa Association for Justice is an outstanding organization that delivers tremendous value to its members. At LifeSafer, we’re committed to simplifying the process for IAJ members and their clients by offering unmatched service and reliable ignition interlock solutions," Ed Zukel, LifeSafer Iowa Business Development Representative said.In addition to the listed benefits, LifeSafer will have an in-person presence at all IAJ criminal defense events, offering immediate access and one on one availability to members to assist with ignition interlock needs for their clients. In addition, LifeSafer’s team of local experts will be available to provide ongoing educational opportunities to members.LifeSafer has long been a trusted ignition interlock provider in Iowa, offering statewide coverage with over 50 certified installation locations. Their unique mail-in calibration program also allows clients to conveniently meet requirements without needing to visit a service center monthly. This combination of innovation and accessibility ensures IAJ members and their clients receive unparalleled service and support."I’m thrilled about this partnership because it builds on the relationships we’ve already developed with many IAJ members over the years. What LifeSafer offers attorneys and clients in Iowa is truly unique, and I’m eager to introduce these benefits to the entire IAJ criminal defense community," Zukel said.About LifeSafer:With over 30 years of experience, LifeSafer Ignition Interlock is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, specializing in ignition interlock devices that prevent individuals from starting their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol. Having helped over 2 million customers, LifeSafer is committed to reducing impaired driving and promoting road safety. Offering reliable, user-friendly devices and exceptional customer service, LifeSafer operates nationwide across the United States and has an expanding global footprint. The company provides essential support to individuals, courts, and businesses alike. For more information, visit www.lifesafer.com About the Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ):Established in 1973, the Iowa Association for Justice (IAJ) empowers trial lawyers to champion the rights of the people and safeguard justice. Learn more at www.iowajustice.org

