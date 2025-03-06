FACDL-Miami Announces Continuation of Exclusive Partnership with LifeSafer Ignition Interlock

Strengthening Attorney Support: FACDL-Miami and LifeSafer Continue Exclusive Partnership to Assist Clients in the DUI Process

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys ( FACDL -Miami) is pleased to announce the continuation of its exclusive partnership with LifeSafer , a leading provider of ignition interlock devices in the United States. This ongoing collaboration reflects the success of the partnership launched in December 2023, which has delivered exceptional support and resources to FACDL-Miami members, enhancing their ability to provide top-rated representation to clients within the criminal justice system.Since the inception of the partnership, South Florida has established itself as a model area for strategic partnerships with private attorneys, DUI schools, and probation services. This success has influenced LifeSafer’s approach, inspiring similar growth opportunities nationwide. In 2024, this momentum led to key initiatives, including DUI-focused training for attorneys, participation in ACLE Training Day, and continued sponsorship and attendance at FACDL events. The partnership also expanded to new focus areas within Monroe County, including Marathon Key, Key West, and Key Largo, and facilitated growth with the Broward Association (BACDL).FACDL-Miami President-Elect, Alex Saiz, emphasized the impact of the partnership.“As a criminal defense lawyer, it is essential to properly advise our clients. LifeSafer has been a tremendous partner in teaching our attorneys about their services so that we can help our clients deal with probation. They are quick to answer questions and provide assistance to make a difficult situation better.”Saiz also highlighted the ongoing value of the relationship. “We have been very impressed with the level of expertise and experience that LifeSafer has in this space. They have been incredibly helpful, and we know we can trust that our clients will be treated fairly and with dignity. I hope to have a relationship with LifeSafer for years to come. As technology changes and grows, we will be on the cutting edge in how we help our clients.”Through this partnership, LifeSafer continues to provide FACDL-Miami members with a comprehensive range of services, including ignition interlock discounts for clients, VIP customer support, unique referral codes with co-branded collateral, advertising support, and more. Additionally, LifeSafer serves as the exclusive ignition interlock device sponsor for various FACDL-Miami events, including lunch and learn sessions and the annual Gala.Jeff Bacigalupi, Florida Business Development Representative for LifeSafer, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued partnership.“Our collaboration with FACDL-Miami has exceeded our expectations, allowing us to build meaningful relationships within the legal community. We are proud to support attorneys as they guide their clients through the complex DUI process, and we look forward to expanding our reach and impact in South Florida and beyond.”“The success we’ve seen in South Florida showcases the power of strategic partnerships. We are excited to continue growing alongside FACDL-Miami, finding new ways to support the legal community and make a positive impact on clients’ lives,” Bacigalupi added.A significant milestone of this partnership has been the ability to forge strong partnerships with probation and pre-trial diversion divisions, further strengthening the support clients are provided as they navigate the DUI process.“DUI penalties can be complicated. Our clients rely on their attorneys to guide them through the process. LifeSafer allows us to understand the process better and better advise our clients. We know that the process is complicated, but by having a partner in the process, we can help our client after the case is resolved,” Saiz added.FACDL-Miami and LifeSafer are excited about the future of this partnership and the positive impact it will continue to have on criminal defense attorneys and their clients throughout South Florida. Together, they are setting a new standard for support and service in the legal community, paving the way for nationwide growth and collaboration.

