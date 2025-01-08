Smarteeva Debuts AI-Driven Unified PMS Reporting Platform

Smarteeva Launches Unified PMS Reporting Platform, Bringing Intelligent Automation to Post-Market Surveillance

Our Unified PMSR platform transforms workflows, saving time and reducing errors while delivering global compliance, said CEO” — Plarent Ymeri

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 08 January, 2025Smarteeva is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Unified Post-Market Surveillance Reporting (PMSR) platform. This revolutionary solution integrates MDR, PMCF, PSUR, CER, and other reporting requirements into a single, automated system, transforming the landscape of medical device reporting.Designed with scalability and precision, Smarteeva's PMSR platform addresses the challenges of fragmented resources, manual processes, and disjointed workflows. By pulling data from Snowflake, ERP, Data Lakes, and RIMS via API integrations, the platform reduces dependency on manual data entry, offering content creators the ability to work on multiple reports simultaneously.Key features include:1. Integrated Data Management: Automated data pulling from Snowflake, ERP, Data Lakes, and RIMS via APIs.2. Streamlined Reporting: Auto-populated templates for sections such as executive summaries and footnotes, reducing manual effort.3. Standardized Compliance: IMDRF AE terminology and configurable templates ensure global regulatory alignment.4. Error-Free Submissions: Built-in alerts for missing data and seamless integration with external systems for centralized management.Smarteeva’s Unified PMSR Platform exemplifies its commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for the medical device industry.Learn more about Smarteeva’s innovation in post-market surveillance at www.smarteeva.com About Smarteeva:Smarteeva is a leading provider of post-market surveillance solutions for the medical device industry. Our mission is to equip medical device companies with the tools necessary to navigate the complex market landscape successfully.For media inquiries, please contact:Jyoti Mishrapr@smarteeva.com805-751-87677W Figueroa Street,CSanta Barbara, CA 93101, USA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.