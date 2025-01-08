Submit Release
Smarteeva Debuts AI-Driven Unified PMS Reporting Platform

Smarteeva Launches Unified PMS Reporting Platform, Bringing Intelligent Automation to Post-Market Surveillance

Our Unified PMSR platform transforms workflows, saving time and reducing errors while delivering global compliance, said CEO”
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 08 January, 2025

Smarteeva is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Unified Post-Market Surveillance Reporting (PMSR) platform. This revolutionary solution integrates MDR, PMCF, PSUR, CER, and other reporting requirements into a single, automated system, transforming the landscape of medical device reporting.
Designed with scalability and precision, Smarteeva's PMSR platform addresses the challenges of fragmented resources, manual processes, and disjointed workflows. By pulling data from Snowflake, ERP, Data Lakes, and RIMS via API integrations, the platform reduces dependency on manual data entry, offering content creators the ability to work on multiple reports simultaneously.

Key features include:

1. Integrated Data Management: Automated data pulling from Snowflake, ERP, Data Lakes, and RIMS via APIs.
2. Streamlined Reporting: Auto-populated templates for sections such as executive summaries and footnotes, reducing manual effort.
3. Standardized Compliance: IMDRF AE terminology and configurable templates ensure global regulatory alignment.
4. Error-Free Submissions: Built-in alerts for missing data and seamless integration with external systems for centralized management.


Smarteeva’s Unified PMSR Platform exemplifies its commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for the medical device industry.

Learn more about Smarteeva’s innovation in post-market surveillance at www.smarteeva.com
About Smarteeva:

Smarteeva is a leading provider of post-market surveillance solutions for the medical device industry. Our mission is to equip medical device companies with the tools necessary to navigate the complex market landscape successfully.

