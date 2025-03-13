Introducing SmarteevaAI Platform, embedded in Salesforce with a fine-tuned AI architecture.

Smarteeva is proud to unveil an AI that works for you, automate summaries, translations, and data extraction in minutes!

We created SmarteevaAI, a platform that allows businesses to fine-tune models, create automation frameworks, & deploy AI agents in minutes, without any technical skills, putting AI to work for you.” — Plarent Ymeri, (CEO)

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smarteeva is proud to unveil the SmarteevaAI Platform, a salesforce-integrated solution driven by Fine-Tuned Large Language Model (LLMs) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework. Our workflow involves pre-processing raw data, performing semantic analysis, and leveraging EDA (Exploratory Data Analysis) to detect trends and correlations using advanced algorithms. The SmarteevaAI platform empowers users to choose private, secure LLMs, allowing them to fine-tune models or build RAG frameworks in minutes with no technical expertise required. Using this platform, we developed a pre-trained model and integrated it into our Post Market Platform in Salesforce, enabling the creation of AI Agents for seamless automation.SmarteevaAI agents are fully automated, reducing complaint processing time while eliminating the need for manual backend development. Designed to function as an intelligent team extension, they handle complex tasks instantly and deliver highly accurate, precise results without lengthy prompts.We’ve listed below the individual details of some of our AI agents:1. Smart Summary: A context-aware agent recognizes the record you’re viewing in Smarteeva and summarizes critical data within seconds. It allows users to generate multiple summaries simultaneously from the list view, eliminating the need to open each record. This innovation enables complaint reviewers to analyze cases faster, improving efficiency and reducing manual workload.2. Smart Extraction: Reviewers waste countless hours sorting through unstructured data from emails and complaints, manually entering data into systems. Smart Extraction changes this with the SmarteevaAI platform, which automatically processes text, extracts key details, and populates critical reports like complaints, regulatory filings, PSURs, and MDRs, eliminating the need for manual data entry.3. Smart Gen: Receiving a form or complaint in a different language can make it challenging for users to translate and enter details manually. Smart Gen solves this by translating text instantly and auto-populating records with one simple prompt. Beyond translation, Smart Gen intuitively assigns the right data to the right fields, reads complaint descriptions, and maps codes automatically, simplifying the entire process, all with just one command.4. Smart Composer: Regulatory form tracking often demands backend updates, often relying on manual developer intervention for new form creation. Smart Composer automates this process by extracting data from both digital and handwritten forms, instantly converting them into fillable digital versions in real time. With no coding or development required, users can drag and drop PDFs, screenshots, or images, and Smart Composer processes them instantly, eliminating manual conversion, printing, and reformatting.5. Similar Records: Mapping similar complaints is a time-intensive task since record values often don’t align due to the nature of complaints. We’ve automated this process by identifying known issues, allowing users to quickly reference similar complaints, and eliminating the need for manual mapping. With LLM-driven semantic search, our model understands context, unlike traditional keyword-based searches. This approach generates highly accurate matches, complete with scores and direct links, for faster reference.About Smarteeva:Smarteeva is a leading provider of post-market surveillance solutions for the medical device industry. Our mission is to equip medical device companies with the tools necessary to navigate the complex market landscape successfully.Learn more about Smarteeva’s innovation in post-market surveillance at www.smarteeva.com For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.