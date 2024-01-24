Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,362 in the last 365 days.

Smarteeva announces the release of a Medical Device Analytics Platform.

Smarteeva

Smarteeva Unveils MDREngine: A Medical Device Analytics Platform for All Skill Levels.

The launch of MDREngine showcases our dedication to innovation. Our primary focus is R&D investment, and we are the premier Post Market Surveillance partner for Medical Device Companies worldwide.”
— Plarent Ymeri, CEO
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarteeva, a leader in post-market surveillance solutions, is thrilled to announce the official launch of MDREngine, a revolutionary medical device analytics platform designed to cater to both beginners and experts in the industry. This user-centric platform represents a significant leap forward in data analysis, bringing together vital industry information like Adverse Events, Warning Letters, Product Recalls, and Product Registrations into one accessible platform.

Responding to the specific needs of our customers, MDREngine is crafted to enable users to scrutinize similar issues reported by other manufacturers on a global scale. By seamlessly integrating MDREngine into our Complaint Handling solution, users can now effortlessly compare their product performance against reports from other manufacturers, allowing them to make informed decisions and improvements.

Key Features of MDREngine:

1. Customized Search Functionality: MDREngine equips users with the ability to tailor their search queries, enhancing their ability to receive highly relevant and meaningful results.

2. AI-Powered Database: Smarteeva leverages publicly available data and continually enhances it through our data analytics division, providing users with a structured and insightful database.

Smarteeva CEO, Plarent Ymeri, states, "The launch of MDREngine, offered to a select customer base, showcases our dedication to innovation. Our primary focus remains on R&D investment, and we are proud to be the premier Post Market Surveillance partner for Medical Device Companies worldwide."

Additional MDREngine Features:

- Smart Query Functionality: Users can streamline their MDR searches with the unique Smart Query feature, which allows for the customization, editing, and saving of search queries.

- Self-Servicing Capabilities: Customize panels and queries effortlessly, generate various types of charts for a personalized experience, and explore detailed screen views of query results.

- Export Options: Download query results in multiple formats, including CSV, Excel, and PDF, to facilitate further analysis and reporting.

MDREngine's Release is initially available to our select customer base. For more information about MDREngine and how it can revolutionize your medical device analytics, please visit www.smarteeva.com.


About Smarteeva:

Smarteeva is a leading provider of post-market surveillance solutions for the medical device industry. Our mission is to equip medical device companies with the tools necessary to navigate the complex market landscape successfully.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jyoti Mishra
Smarteeva Software, Inc
+1 805-751-8767
pr@smarteeva.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

MDREngine; Our Medical Device Analytics Warehouse

You just read:

Smarteeva announces the release of a Medical Device Analytics Platform.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more